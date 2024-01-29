 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties

Britain’s King Charles is said to be "doing well" after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery on Friday

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 29, 2024

Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the reports that King Charles would not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as the monarch recovers from surgery.

According to a report by Sky News, the King, who is ‘doing well’ at hospital after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery last week, will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month.

Read More: King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery

The publication quoted its reporter that there will now be a "period of recuperation" for King Charles, who last carried out royal duties on Thursday before being admitted to the hospital.

The report claims the monarch will be available for state matters while in hospital and can attend to red boxes with government papers when he is discharged.

The Sky News shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle with caption: “The King will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from surgery in hospital.”

Commenting on it, Republic CEO said: “Will anyone notice?”


Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise
Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch video
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more video
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch