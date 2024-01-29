Britain’s King Charles is said to be "doing well" after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery on Friday

Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the reports that King Charles would not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as the monarch recovers from surgery.



According to a report by Sky News, the King, who is ‘doing well’ at hospital after undergoing scheduled prostate surgery last week, will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month.

The publication quoted its reporter that there will now be a "period of recuperation" for King Charles, who last carried out royal duties on Thursday before being admitted to the hospital.

The report claims the monarch will be available for state matters while in hospital and can attend to red boxes with government papers when he is discharged.

The Sky News shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle with caption: “The King will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from surgery in hospital.”

Commenting on it, Republic CEO said: “Will anyone notice?”



