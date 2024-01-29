Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted enjoying a day out with family

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seem to be in high spirits following Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Oscar snubs.

The Barbie star was recently spotted having a relaxing afternoon with his daughter and wife. Ryan was photographed getting a kiss on the cheek from his daughter as he enjoyed the afternoon in a park in Santa Barbara.

Ryan kept it low-key for his afternoon at the park with a red T-shirt he topped with a white jacket. He paired them with jeans, sunglasses and a baseball cap, while Mendes sported a colorful sleeve-less dress.

Meanwhile, Ryan was recently nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Ken in Barbie. The blockbuster was directed by Greta Gerwig and cast Margot Robbie as the lead doll Barbie.

The La La Land star expressed his gratitude for the nomination but called out the Academy for not nominating Greta and Margot in their respective categories.

He wrote: “...But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” he added.