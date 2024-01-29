Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter

Ben Affleck’s ex -wife Jennifer Garner apparently kept her distance from his wife Jennifer Lopez and her daughter

Ben Affleck stepped out for a joint family outing with his kids, wife Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles.

Despite stepping out together, photos from Ben’s joint family outing showed his ex-wife maintaining a distance from his current wife Jennifer Lopez.

Garner walked ahead with her kids, Samuel, 11, and daughter Seraphina, 15, while Ben and Lopez fell behind with her daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

The Triple Frontier actor could be seen walking arm-in-arm with wife Lopez, while having a conversation with her daughter Emme.

Ben and The Mother star first got together after filming Gigli together and got engaged in 2002. They put off their wedding in 2023 and officially called it quits in 2004. Lopez then married Marc Anthony the same year, whereas Ben then met Garner and got married in 2005.

In 2010, Lopez reflected on how the media played its part in putting pressure in her relationship with Ben.

She said: "I love Ben, he's a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight. We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing."

She continued: "Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That's not the only reason. I would never blame the media for anything, but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."