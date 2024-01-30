 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors

Amidst speculations of secret relationship with Meryl Streep, Martin Short steps forward to address 'power couple' claims

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Martin Short puts an end to dating rumors with Meryl Streep
The Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short were speculated to be in a secret relationship since October 7, 2023 after they attended the Golden Globes together.

Conjectures set ablaze after TV writer Louis Virtel shared on X (Twitter) “Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…”.

Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors

The post gained tremendous support from X users, intensifying the rumor. However, a representative of Martin Short has burst the bubble as he steers clear of all speculations. 

“They are just very good friends, nothing more”, his rep told E! News

Short also stepped in to shut down claims during an appearance on the Club Random podcast, he said, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends” after the host, Maher, joked that the pair was a ‘power couple’.

Short, 73, was married to actress Nancy Dolman from1980 until she died in 2010 due to ovarian cancer. As for Streep, 74, The Devil Wears Prada actress shared in October 2023 that she and her husband Don Gummer, have been separated for almost a decade. However, the fellow actors only shared a relationship on screen during their latest Hulu series.  

