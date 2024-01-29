 
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover

Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, and Duchess Sophie are keeping up with appearances as King and Princess Kate recover

Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh are set to "keep up with their appearances" as King Charles and Princess Kate.

Princess Kate, who received her planned abdominal surgery on January 16, has now returned home. The Princess of Wales is still in recovery and as per an official statement, she’s not to resume work before Easter.

As for the King’s prostate surgery, he arrived in London on Tuesday to undergo the surgery and is now in recovery.

Now, royal style commentator Marian Kwei says that Anne, Sophie and Camilla will continue to work as the King and the Princess of Wales recover.

Kwei told GB News: "We can expect that the jewellery choices of Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla will be as per norm.”

"It will be important to keep up with appearances at this time as King Charles, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York seek medical treatment,” she continued.

She added: "The Royal Family will be keen to show that despite what is going on, it is business as normal."

