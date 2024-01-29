Princess Charlene, Prince Albert steps out for second day of Saint Devote celebrations

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert quashed troubled marriage rumours once again as they stepped out for the second day of Saint Devote celebrations.



The Prince and Princess of Monaco displayed unity after dealing with difficult rumours regarding their marriage and speculations of them getting a divorce.

This comes after Charlene celebrated her 46th birthday with Albert and their two kids, Prince Jacques & Princess Gabriella.

Pictures of the couple marking Charlene’s big day were debuted on a Instagram account, Palais Princier de Monaco, featuring them cutting a cake.

“This Thursday, January 25, H.A.S. Princess Charlène celebrated her birthday with family at the Condamine Market,” the caption of the picture read.

Rumors about the state of the royal marriage have persisted over the years, with past controversies, including paternity suits and reports of separate residences.

Dismissing all speculations, Charles told News 24, there is “nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumours to be draining and exhausting.”

“I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split,” she continued.

“At the end of the day these stories seem to be about clickbait and putting bread on someone’s table.”