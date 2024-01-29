Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles

Queen Camilla receives love for being side by side with King Charles during his stay at the hospital

Queen Camilla received love for ignoring protocol to accompany her husband, King Charles, amid his health scare.



Speaking with GB News, royal expert, Angela Levin, heaped praises on the Queen Consort for her love and loyalty towards Charles, who was discharged from hospital today following his prostate procedure.

Camilla was seen accompanying her husband to the hospital for the treatment and also after he was discharged as traditionally members of royal family typically visits the hospital alone.

Levin said, “I think it’s very touching that Camilla has ignored all the protocol that you don’t go with your husband if he’s a King and you’re a Queen.”

“She wants to sit there and be with him. She said to me once that one of their favourite things is when they’re in Scotland, they sit by a fire, he’s reading his book and she’s reading his,” she said.

“It’s so lovely,” the expert concluded.

Buckingham Palace announced today, just hours after Kate Middleton was released from the hospital, that Charles has also been discharged from The London Clinic.

They said, “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” the palace added.