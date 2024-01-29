Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions

Meghan Markle "cleverly" directed her commentary on royal restrictions

Meghan Markle "cleverly" directed her commentary on royal restrictions

Meghan Markle took a “veiled swipe” at an unflattering nickname she was reportedly given by her staff at the palace.

In the last episode of her now-cancelled podcast Archetypes, Meghan indirectly commented on her nickname "Duchess Difficult." The nickname was said to be given to her by her staff since she sent them emails of “huge demands” every morning.

Read more: Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery

Andy Cohen, Judd Apatow and comedian Trevor Noah were Meghan’s guests for the episode, where she talked about "labels that try to hold women back."

In another conversation, Meghan told Mellody Hobson, and Victoria Jackson: "I was just chatting with my girlfriends recently and I was asking them for the show, what sort of archetypes, you think we should discuss and almost immediately unequivocally they all jump to difficult.”

She added: "That's the word you have to talk about, 'difficult'."

She also talked about “tropes and boxes some may try to squeeze you into and the roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you, that don't quite fit the full person that you are.”

Reading a couplet from Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos, she said: “‘What didn't you do to bury me?' But you forgot that I was a seed to that point'.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier says it was "clever" of Meghan to give "veiled reference to the restrictions in the Royal Family.”.

He explained: “It's a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something but people can still read into it what they like. “Then if anyone takes offence she can say 'oh I didn't mean it like that’."