Prince Harry puts 'end to' Meghan Markle book to ease Royals

Prince Harry has seemingly barred Meghan Markle from writing her own memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has asked his life to hold on her book, considering the Royal Family ongoing health ordeal. Harry's decision comes in an attempt to ease things for family across the pond.

"Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source said.

Speaking to New magazine, they further added that Harry's suggestion "didn't go down well with Meghan," who is feeling the pressure to behave in a certain way.



"They eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."



Meghan will now seemingly base her book on women empowerment, rather than "taking fresh swipes at the Royal Family."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

