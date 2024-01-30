 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry puts 'end to' Meghan Markle book to ease Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in friction over memoir talks

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Prince Harry puts end to Meghan Markle book to ease Royals
Prince Harry puts 'end to' Meghan Markle book to ease Royals

Prince Harry has seemingly barred Meghan Markle from writing her own memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has asked his life to hold on her book, considering the Royal Family ongoing health ordeal. Harry's decision comes in an attempt to ease things for family across the pond.

"Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source said.

Speaking to New magazine, they further added that Harry's suggestion "didn't go down well with Meghan," who is feeling the pressure to behave in a certain way. 

 "They eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."

Meghan will now seemingly base her book on women empowerment, rather than "taking fresh swipes at the Royal Family."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Netflix ‘Squid Game' Season 2: Cast, Release Date Estimate and More
Netflix ‘Squid Game' Season 2: Cast, Release Date Estimate and More
Royal expert shares sweet glimpse inside King Charles, Queen Camilla relationship
Royal expert shares sweet glimpse inside King Charles, Queen Camilla relationship
‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery video
‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' unveils new trailer: Video
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' unveils new trailer: Video
Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further
Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover