Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to find out their financial ground

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'silence' from work is 'bewildering': 'They have one year'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to find out their niche as financial streams are running out.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams asks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stop with their "continued attacks” on the Royal Family and turn something more lucrative.

“The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that. So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025. It is rather bewildering their silence,” he shared.

He highlighted how the couple only has one year to prove themselves.

This comes months after a source revealed Harry misses home back in the UK wants to go back.

Speaking to Heat magazine, the source said: "There's no talk of walking from their lucrative deals, but Harry just wishes they could find a compromise as far as returning to the UK more often.

"He knows he has to get behind Meghan and support her in their new life but he misses home and is forever hoping for calls from his dad and brother that never come."

