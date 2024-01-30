 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton receives warning related to recuperating at Adelaide Cottage

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery and she is making 'good progress'

William Blythe Haynes

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received warning related to recuperating at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Michael Cole warned that Adelaide Cottage is not an ‘ideal place for recuperation.’

He said, “That, of course, is where her children are, they go to school locally and she'll want to be there, but it's not an ideal place for recuperation.”

Referring to reports Kate Middleton’s mother was eager to help her daughter as she recovers from abdominal surgery, the royal expert said “It's not terribly big. In fact, there's no room inside the house for the nanny, she has to live in an outbuilding.”

Michael Cole went on to quote one of the former tenants of the residence Rosemary Townsend as saying “Adelaide Cottage was the coldest place she'd ever known on Earth.”

The royal expert made these remarks a day after palace shared a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”


