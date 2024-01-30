Caitlyn Jenner to sue Kylie Jenner to sue?

Kylie Jenner's parent has reportedly threatened legal action against one of her children

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly made a shock admission about son, Brandon Jenner’s new career move.

As fans will know, Brandon Jenner is starring in the new reality TV show, At Home With the Jenners.

Appreciating her son’s newest gig, Caityln took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I have never been more excited working @FoxNews, reaching millions, especially in light of the presidential election and the summer Olympics right around the corner."

"Reality TV has been in the rearview mirror for a while now. I wish my son nothing but the best for his cooking show!" the doting mother added.

Nonetheless, as per the latest findings of TMZ, sources close to the former athlete expressed that Brandon was using her name to gain popularity for the show that she “never joined.”

Reportedly, Caitlyn's son with former wife, Linda Thompson, has confirmed her appearance on the upcoming episodes of the show, but the Olympian is upset over this news as she never gave her consent to be recorded, reported TMZ.

It has also been revealed to the outlet that Caitlyn’s legal representatives contacted the series’s production company and demanded for her removal from the show. They have also threatened legal action against the show's production house if it fails to do so.