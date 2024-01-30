Ariana Grande ‘couldn’t care less’ about people’s obsession over her love life, claims source

Ariana Grande unbothered by backlash over Ethan Slater’s romance

Ariana Grande does not care what people say about her controversial romance with Ethan Slater, which began right after she divorced her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.



The 7 Rings singer pays no heed to criticism about her love life, an insider told The National Enquirer, adding that she "couldn't care less" about it.

The insider close to the singer told the publication that she “realizes that at this point there's no way to change people's minds."

She is taking inspiration from Hollywood stars, such as Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart and LeAnn Rimes, who never addressed any speculations regarding their love life and went on to have successful careers.

ALSO READ: Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'

"The labels don't bother her," the insider said, before clarifying that Grande and Gomez separated “long before” she started dating her Wicked co-star.

They also dismissed rumours that Grande’s latest track Yes, And? is a diss track targeting her haters, claiming that the song rather serves as a commentary on society's excessive interest in gossip.

"She's saying to heck with anyone who tries to burst her bubble," they commented.

However, Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, from whom he filed for divorce after his romance with Grande became public, hit back at the singer over the song.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts

Sources close to Jay ripped the singer for her “lack of remorse” as “utterly disrespectful,” saying, “Ariana is dating a man who is still married.”

“She is flaunting her relationship with a married man who has a one-year-old child at home, with his wife. Ariana has destroyed a marriage and she does not seem to care,” they added to Heat Magazine.

“She created art that basically says, ‘F**k you, I don’t care what I did because I am happy,’” the tipster added.