Kim Kardashian dishes details about her latest approach to style and makeup

Photo: Kim Kardashian unveils her new definition of beauty

Kim Kardashian has reportedly changed her approach to style and makeover over the years.

Recently, the reality TV star appeared for a chit-chat with the outlet, Bustle to discuss her cosmetic brand, SKKN by Kim.

During this sit-down, the 43-year-old fashion mogul touched on her approach to beauty and makeup, which has seemingly gone through a major transition after being associated with the fashion industry for a prolonged time.

Shedding light on her former beauty standards, Kim admitted, "I've always been the biggest fan of glam and always having your make-up done.”

However, the ex-wife of Kanye West shared that her style had changed a lot, lately.

“But I think that my style has been changing," she confessed.

The mother of four also revealed to the outlet, "My approach before was, conceal it all, cover it all, and then add back what you want to show,” noting, ”But now it's just like, oh, let's lightly conceal those areas and just really enhance what you have."

She then spoke about her newest beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, and added, “With the products that I'm launching, you can keep it light or you can build.”

“And that's the beauty of it all," she remarked in conclusion.