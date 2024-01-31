Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the Firm ‘painfully’ aware of their loss now that King Charles is out of commission

Experts have just weighed in on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the world ‘painfully’ aware of the impact of their loss.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she touched on the loss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit has left on the Firm, now that 2-3 of their most senior members are off duty.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “The loss of Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the working ranks of the King & Co. has not been more keenly felt or more painfully obvious than right now, a situation that can be directly traced back to the Palace’s inaction in the final months of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.”

“Back then, the Sussexes were clearly at a low ebb, something that was confirmed in October 2019, when a doco about the couple’s official tour of Southern Africa aired.”

“Meghan looked like she was one particularly moving ad away from tears while Harry looked like he was on the verge of clocking someone.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “Things were clearly not all right. Something had to give” and “That something was them punching in on the royal clock and thus they shocked the M&S pants off the world by quitting full-time royal life and off they went to the West Coast to make acai bowls and to see if anyone wanted to pay them millions to make a children’s show about a turtle with too many feelings.”