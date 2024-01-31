King Charles' Oxbridge-educated ‘mandarins' never got Prince Harry, Meghan

Experts have just bashed how King Charles’ Oxbridge-educated ‘mandarins’ couldn’t get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts have just called out King Charles’s “Oxbridge-educated mandarins” for being unable to understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to leave the Royal Family.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “In the years since then the focus has largely been on what the Sussexes have been doing with their free time in between gong healing sessions, such as making tediously overblown TV series about how the trials of learning to curtsy or writing a book detailing the shocking time that Princess Anne bluntly refused to do trust falls with Meghan.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Harrys major critic excited as Kate Middleton, King Charles leave hospital

“Except I think this misses the point. Why the hell didn’t the Palace act in the months before Megxit to prevent the couple reaching breaking point?”

Because back in 2019 Ms Elser believes “Harry and Meghan’s unhappiness was on full display.”

This is because around that time, in September to be exact, the couple lashed out at the Firm with their African Tour.

Not to mention, “A few weeks after that, the Palace announced that the couple would be taking what seemed like a much needed six-week sabbatical.”

“It is exactly this point that the bright minds and Oxbridge-educated mandarins of the Palace should have swung into methodical action,” she added before signing off from the conversation.