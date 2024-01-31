Experts warn King Charles and Kate Middleton have allegedly left Queen Camilla on her own when it comes to work load

Kate Middleton, King Charles have left Queen Camilla ‘no choice' but to act

Experts believe Queen Camilla now has ‘no choice’ but to compensate for King Charles and Kate Middleton, during public engagements.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

It began with claims regarding Kate Middleton’s abdominal operation and its effects on the Firm.

Ms Elser referenced all of this by shifting focus on Queen Camilla and her future role by saying, “Come February, it looks like Queen Camilla will have no choice but to largely carry the royal can, despite the fact that she generally looks like someone who is more interested in spending quality time with the new Barbour catalogue than charming pensioners in Swindon.”

This is considering the fact that “With three of the four most senior members of Team: Crown out of the office and nowhere near a rope line for ages yet, the full extent of just how bad Megxit really was for the Palace has come into focus.”