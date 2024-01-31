King Charles is in a ‘serious bind' and its largely one of their own creation

King Charles is allegedly ‘in a serious bind’ and it ‘largely one of their own creation’

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she touched on the Princess’ hospitalization and said, “The shock has now started to wear off, that the generally hale and hearty princess is laid up, meaning we are now in a gloriously dull holding pattern which leaves plenty of time for thinking.”

“Thinking like, the royal family now finds itself in a serious bind which is largely one of their own creation. Thinking like, the chickens of Megxit have come home to roost.”

“Because of course, it’s not just Kate who has been sidelined but Prince William the Prince of Wales too, with the father-of-three having cleared his diary for the coming weeks to do doting husband duty and to take on solo responsibility for all lunch boxes.”

For those unversed, news of Kate Middleton’s procedure came just 90 minutes after the royals’ hospitalization was announced.