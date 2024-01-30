Kanye West should hurry in issuing a public apology after heated encounter with paparazzi

Kanye West urged to swiftly issue apology after paparazzi encounter: ‘Damage control’

Kanye West has been urged to issue an apology as soon as he can to do “damage control” after his heated encounter with paparazzi over Bianca Censori.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, needs to diffuse the situation or no media organization would want to work with him in the future, said a celebrity manager.

Speaking with The Mirror, Mayah Riaz said that Kanye’s team needs to take swift action to save his image as his career would suffer if he lands in another controversy.

She said, “Kanye’s PR team needs to address this situation immediately," adding, "This would be in the form of issuing a public statement to express regret and Kanye apologising for his behaviour.”

“They would need to convey that this incident does not reflect his true character and that he understands the inappropriateness of his actions,” she added.

The expert continued: "Kanye's behaviour hadn't changed after the event. We don’t know whether his team spoke to him or not - I imagine they would have due it being recorded by others and would be made very public.”

“This shows that Kanye doesn’t necessarily listen to others and does what he wants to do. Making the job for his PR team even more challenging.

"However, only consistency in change of his behaviour will show that he is truly changing. It will require a genuine effort to make amends which is crucial in restoring his personal brand."