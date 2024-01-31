Kate Middleton 'demand' that made Meghan Markle tear up on special day

Kate Middleton made unfair demand that led to Meghan Markle crying

Kate Middleton’s odd demand created a rift between herself and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Days before the Duchess of Sussex wedding, Kate insisted her daughter, Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress does not fit.

In a response to Kate complaint, Meghan asked the Princess of Wales to visit the tailor again and give her daughter’s correct measurements.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry has touched upon the message Kate sent to Meghan ahead of their argument: "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

Meghan messaged her sister-in-law to say: "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay (the tailor), he's been waiting all day."

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan admitted that Kate later apologised for her behaviour, noting: "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."