Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'

A wild fan theory suggests that Taylor Swift's luck would help Travis Kelce win 'Super Bowl'

Photo: Taylor Swift dubbed as Travis Kelce’s lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'

Taylor Swift’s fans are reportedly calling her the lucky charm for Travis Kelce and his team.

As fans will know, following the Kansas City Chiefs win at the AFC Championship game, Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce were sighted smooching on the field as they celebrated the team’s entry into the Super Bowl.

Later, reports surfaced on the internet which branded Taylor Swift’s attendance at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, ‘uncertain’ due to her busy schedule.

With that being said, Swifties believe that the Eras Tour hitmaker should take some time out of her busy schedule to attend the Super Bowl, which would mark her 13th appearance at Travis Kelce's games.

As per the findings of Marca, Taylor Swift’s fans have speculated that the Chiefs will probably defeat the San Francisco 49ers if she attends Super Bowl because 13 appears to be her lucky number.

Supporting these fan theories, Taylor Swift once penned on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album (Taylor Swift) was certified gold in 13 weeks, my first number one song had a 13-second intro," reported Marca.

"When I won The Horizon Award (New Artist of the Year) at the CMA Awards (Country Music Association Awards), the production company came up to me when I was doing sound check and said, 'We're out in 13 seconds.' There are so many numbers!" she added in conclusion.

Other findings of the outlet, also report that Taylor has used the number 13 a number of times in her songs, and so the Super Bowl being her 13th Chiefs's match might bring in good luck for Travis and his team.