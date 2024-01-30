 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short

Tom Brady reportedly wants his relationship with Irina Shayk to get serious amid her potential reconciliation with Bradley Cooper

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short
Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short

Tom Brady is going lengths to prove to Irina Shayk that he wants a serious relationship with her but she does not seem to budge, an insider has claimed.

A source close to the former NFL quarterback claimed that Brady fears that the Russian model would go back to her former lover and baby daddy, Bradley Cooper.

Speaking of his efforts an insider told National Enquirer, "Tom has been wining and dining Irina at the fanciest restaurants and sending her extravagant gifts and huge bouquets of flowers in a bid to take things to the next level.”

"But she keeps disrupting his game plan, telling him she's happy with the arrangement they have,” the insider added of Shayk.

Brady and Shayk have been dating on and off for a while but their relationship has been rocky because of model’s ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper’s involvement, the outlet claimed.

They said, "Whenever Irina seems to be getting serious with Tom, Bradley will swoop back onto the scene and confuse the whole situation."

"This is a pattern that's been going on since the start," they added. "Whenever Bradley dangles the carrot of a reconciliation, Irina ditches Tom and goes running back to him. And that only makes Tom more desperate to lock her down."

According to reports, some sources claimed that Shayk was considering ending her relationship with Cooper once and for all, while others suggested that she has changed her mind again.

"It's very hard on Tom," the source said. "His ego is taking a beating."

Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now
Adele drops her newest lifestyle upgrade: 'I was so boring'
Adele drops her newest lifestyle upgrade: 'I was so boring'
Kim Kardashian unveils her new definition of beauty
Kim Kardashian unveils her new definition of beauty
'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release
'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release
'House of the Dragon' star takes on a new role in the 'DC Universe'
'House of the Dragon' star takes on a new role in the 'DC Universe'
Huey Lewis's big break after hearing loss: ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll'
Huey Lewis's big break after hearing loss: ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll'
Celine Dion's shares major update for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' doc
Celine Dion's shares major update for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' doc
‘Suits' cast return to court in new Super Bowl commercial
‘Suits' cast return to court in new Super Bowl commercial
Jonathan Major reflects on his faith amidst legal troubles
Jonathan Major reflects on his faith amidst legal troubles
David and Victoria Beckham hilariously recreate viral their ‘be honest' clip: Watch
David and Victoria Beckham hilariously recreate viral their ‘be honest' clip: Watch
Kanye West urged to swiftly issue apology after paparazzi encounter: ‘Damage control'
Kanye West urged to swiftly issue apology after paparazzi encounter: ‘Damage control'