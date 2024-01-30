Tom Brady reportedly wants his relationship with Irina Shayk to get serious amid her potential reconciliation with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short

Tom Brady is going lengths to prove to Irina Shayk that he wants a serious relationship with her but she does not seem to budge, an insider has claimed.



A source close to the former NFL quarterback claimed that Brady fears that the Russian model would go back to her former lover and baby daddy, Bradley Cooper.

Speaking of his efforts an insider told National Enquirer, "Tom has been wining and dining Irina at the fanciest restaurants and sending her extravagant gifts and huge bouquets of flowers in a bid to take things to the next level.”

"But she keeps disrupting his game plan, telling him she's happy with the arrangement they have,” the insider added of Shayk.

Brady and Shayk have been dating on and off for a while but their relationship has been rocky because of model’s ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper’s involvement, the outlet claimed.

They said, "Whenever Irina seems to be getting serious with Tom, Bradley will swoop back onto the scene and confuse the whole situation."

"This is a pattern that's been going on since the start," they added. "Whenever Bradley dangles the carrot of a reconciliation, Irina ditches Tom and goes running back to him. And that only makes Tom more desperate to lock her down."

According to reports, some sources claimed that Shayk was considering ending her relationship with Cooper once and for all, while others suggested that she has changed her mind again.

"It's very hard on Tom," the source said. "His ego is taking a beating."