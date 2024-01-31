King Charles told his idea to slim down monarchy has increased Royal family crisis amid his, Kate Middleton’s health scare

King Charles to change his mind about slimming down monarchy after health scare?

King Charles has been urged to change his mind about slimming down monarchy as it is affecting the Royal family especially after his and Kate Middleton’s surgeries.



Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the crises will “definitely” get worse until Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis grows up.

She said, "This crisis has definitely highlighted how very thin on the ground working royals are now - and it’s only going to get worse until George, Charlotte and Louis grow up.”

"The King has been resolute in his determination to slim down the monarchy and the current situation will convince him to change tack. I think he’s right,” the expert added.

"Only the most churlish would begrudge Charles, Kate and William time off to get over this health shock,” she continued.

"Of course, there will be charities and organisations who will be disappointed by events being postponed or cancelled - but I’m sure they will be sympathetic and understanding."

Bond went on to give King Charles, William and Kate an advice that they can follow till the monarch and the Princess of Wales recovers from their respective surgeries.

She said, “One idea might be for the King and William (and Kate when she feels able) to connect with charities etc via video link - as they all did during the pandemic.”

"It was very effective — highlighting the causes they support and at the same time keeping the Royal Family in the public eye.

"It also gave us some wonderful fairly informal moments as we 'eavesdropped' on their conversations. So… more of that, please!"