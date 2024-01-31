 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win

Meghan Markle is asked to look for long term success with book

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Meghan Markle told Buckingham Palace tales in memoir would be short term win

Meghan Markle is told success from her potential memoir would only be temporary.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has currently kept her memoir on hold amid health scares from the Royal Family, is told her decision is prudent.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells The Mirror: "From a PR perspective, I think Harry made the right decision in kiboshing Meghan's new book which could have strained the relationship with his family even further."

He added: "Would another book by Meghan revealing new tales from Buckingham palace be successful? I think it will be in the short term.

"However, in the long term I can see it fanning the flames of negative sentiment towards Meghan," Ryan explained.

This comes as a source told New Magazine that Harry and Meghan have reached a compromise to release the book.

“They eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment,” said the insider.

