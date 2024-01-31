Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Dolly Parton says the work on the - previously paused reboot - of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is ongoing.

"They're still working on that," the country musician told the Business Insider, whose company Sandollar Entertainment produced the supernatural drama.

"They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it," the 78-year-old shared about the original series, which was paused in 2022.

She continued, "Like A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there."

"I have to give more people more credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that," the Jolene singer added. "That little show did great."

However, Dolly remained coy about who else was involved in the project.

Efforts were previously made to create a reboot of the hit show. The first came in 2009; filmmaker Fran Rubel Kuzui, who previously directed 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer - attempted to make a movie on the supernatural drama, but the project came under fire for not involving original creator Joss Whedon.

Nearly a decade later, the Marvel director and showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen joined hands to work on a proposed Buffy reboot in 2018.

