Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Demi Moore opens up about ex Bruce Willis' health struggles

Demi Moore made the emotional statement amid Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Demi Moore extended an emotional message for people suffering with dementia amid Bruce Willis’ diagnosis.

Speaking on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the 61 year-old actress opened up about her dynamics with the Die Hard actor. 

“What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who is maybe caring for them or in their lives?” Andy asked Demi.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at. When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present" she replied.

Her statement comes after Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in March 2020 which also caused aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

After his diagnosis was made public, the Indecent Proposal actress took to her Instagram account to mark his birthday. "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” she captioned the photo.

The couple was married from 1987 to 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000.  

