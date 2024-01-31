Star Wars criticism still stings Daisy Ridley

 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Daisy Ridley is getting honest about the reception she received for the divisive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it was anything but mild.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the sci-fi franchise actress said, "I think it's still upsetting, because you don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of."

She continued, "But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive, so it really felt like the first one was fairly... everyone was responsive in a similar way. And then, Rian's one, super divisive, and then the last one, super divisive. It didn't change how I felt about it."

On the other hand, 31-year-old described her reaction to the fans' interest in her character despite the completion of the trilogy.

"What was strange is, literally before I had breakfast with Kathy [Kennedy] last year... I had five people come to me and go, 'Are they going to do any more with you?'

Noting, "And it was really strange. In the sort of six to eight months before that, the way with which I was being greeted by people's response to it was quite different than it had been."

"And I think, just, time had passed... And so, tha's what was really strange."

In the meantime, Daisy is set to get into Rey's boots again in a forthcoming Star Wars movie.

