Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner join forces for their kids: ‘No bad blood’

Ben Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are no more at odds as they know how important it is for their kids that they get along well.



Despite speculations of troubled relationship between The Mother star and the Alias actor, an insider told Us Weekly that the ladies have had a “great relationship.”

While Lopez and Affleck do not share kids together, they both are parents to kids from their previous relationships.

Affleck shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with Garner while Lopez is a mother to twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

Speaking of their relationship dynamics, a source close to the family said, “Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now.”

They added, “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”

“They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about.

“They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

The outlet further shared that everything that happened is the past “is water under the bridge,” adding, “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”