Wednesday, January 31, 2024
'Not good news for Prince Harry'

The royal expert said, 'it's still not a great story in a sea of bad stories for Harry and Meghan this week'

'Not good news for Prince Harry'

A royal expert has expressed views on reports that Prince Harry’s drugs case was heading for court showdown next month, saying its ‘Not good news for Harry.’

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner took to X, formerly Twitter , and tweeted: “Breaking News: A Hearing on whether to release Prince Harry’s immigration records related to his drug use will be held in Washington, D.C. Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Friday February 23 in Courtroom 17. The Hearing will be open to the press.”

Commenting on it, royal expert Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, said, “Not good news for Harry. Not good news at all.”

The expert continued, “Though I think this will have a minimal impact on Harry's immigration status at the end of the day, it's still not a great story in a sea of bad stories for Harry and Meghan this week.”

According to reports, the Heritage Foundation wants to force the US Department of Homeland Security to reveal whether Archie and Lilibet father disclosed his past use of recreational drugs on his immigration forms as he moved to US in 2020.

