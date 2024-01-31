 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Melanie Walker

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Taylor, Travis' 'High School Musical' romance

The High School Musical comparisons came after Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's recent PDA moment

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens recently reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship being compared with High School Musical franchise.

The 34 year-old singer and tight end recently took the Internet by storm with their romantic moment on field after Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.

Taylor’s consistent appearance at Travis’ games prompted netizens to compare the couple with movie lovebirds Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron, a star basketball player, and Gabriella Montez, played by Vanessa, who's a nerdy member of the Scholastic Decathlon team.

Read More: Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?

The comparisons garnered the attention of the 35 year-old actress as she commented on Entertainment Tonight’s post, “Hilarious.”

After the Lover crooner kissed and hugged the 34 year-old tight end at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, fans claimed that the celebrity couple is “high school musical-coded.”

“High School Musical walk so Travis and Taylor could run,” wrote one netizen.

Another X user penned, “Taylor and Travis are just basically Troy and Gabriella from high school musical at this point.”


