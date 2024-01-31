King Charles is 'buying time' with a '10-year plan' that will eventually lead to his 'abdication' for son Prince William

King Charles plans for his abdication: 'Buying time'

Britain’s King Charles is planning for his 'abdication' and will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William in 10 years, a former butler of Princess Diana has claimed as the monarch recuperates from surgery.



Speaking to New York Post, Paul Burrell claimed the monarch might be planning to abdicate.

Referring to the abdication of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, Paul said, “I don’t think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it.”

The former royal butler believes, “I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan.”

Paul went on saying, King Charles is "buying time" with a "10-year plan" that will eventually lead to his “abdication”.

The former royal aide’s predictions came two days after King Charles left a private London hospital three days after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said, King Charles, who spent three nights at the hospital, had rescheduled his forthcoming engagements while he recuperates.