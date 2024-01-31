Charlamagne Tha God calls out Kanye West for double-standard regarding questions over Bianca Censori

Kanye West critic rips him apart for paparazzi run-in

Kanye West had a run-in with paparazzi, who was asking questions about his wife, Bianca Censori. Now, his harsh critic, Charlamagne Tha God, is reacting to the incident earlier this week in Los Angeles.



The incident has signs of the Power hitmaker's previous spat with the photographers.

In the latest, a reporter asked the Grammy winner about a story claiming he was controlling his better half.

To which the Chicago rapstar furiously reacted. "Don't come after me with your *******. I'm a person, bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that **** I'm a person."

He further ranted: "You wasn't asking me *** when I couldn't see my kids and now only have visitation and don't have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?"

However, the radio host had a different take on his outburst.

"When that man was yelling at him and his wife last week, he had nothing to say. He skedaddled. Remember? Y'all forgot about that just that fast," the 45-year-old is referring to an incident where a stranger harassed the pair, barking, "You ain't ****, boy!!!" earlier this month in L.A.

Charlamagne continued, "He had no smoke for that man last week. He skedaddled, got in his vehicle, and wanted no issues. Why he ain't get in that man's face and have a conversation with that man."

"Why didn't you get in that man's face and ask him why he was asking you all those questions, why was he talking to you like that, why you ain't tell him you was a legend?"