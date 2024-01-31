 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marital disagreements have just been exposed

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly’ battle during the winter season
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly’ battle during the winter season

Experts have just exposed a major point of contention in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marriage.

Insights into all of it have been shared by royal author and biographer Robert Hardman after he spoke with the Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot,

He began the revelations by admitting that this usually occurs in the height of the winter months.

According to Mr Hardman, “There’s a constant battle about it. He will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there’s a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we’re all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes o'.”

“If the King usually wins on that front, Queen Camilla 'wins most other things',” the author also added.

Read More: 

“If you ever wander around the royal buildings and are wondering where the King is, look for the flapping curtains.”

He does love being out and about in the countryside. He’s always disappearing, and he’s got a particular thing at the moment with planting trees. He’s obsessed with it. He’s always liked planting trees. He used to get mocked for it slightly because whenever he planted a tree, he’d always shake one of the leaves by the hand and say, 'Good luck, tree.'.”

“The tree planting has gone up a notch since he became king. He is now planting so many trees. I talked to one of his staff, and he said, 'Well, we often joke, Where’s the king? He is probably planting trees.' And it turns out... he is planting trees. He’s not at his desk; he’s out in the garden.”

Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'
Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery video
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family video
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?