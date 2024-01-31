King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marital disagreements have just been exposed

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly’ battle during the winter season

Experts have just exposed a major point of contention in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marriage.

Insights into all of it have been shared by royal author and biographer Robert Hardman after he spoke with the Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot,

He began the revelations by admitting that this usually occurs in the height of the winter months.

According to Mr Hardman, “There’s a constant battle about it. He will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there’s a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we’re all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes o'.”

“If the King usually wins on that front, Queen Camilla 'wins most other things',” the author also added.

“If you ever wander around the royal buildings and are wondering where the King is, look for the flapping curtains.”

He does love being out and about in the countryside. He’s always disappearing, and he’s got a particular thing at the moment with planting trees. He’s obsessed with it. He’s always liked planting trees. He used to get mocked for it slightly because whenever he planted a tree, he’d always shake one of the leaves by the hand and say, 'Good luck, tree.'.”

“The tree planting has gone up a notch since he became king. He is now planting so many trees. I talked to one of his staff, and he said, 'Well, we often joke, Where’s the king? He is probably planting trees.' And it turns out... he is planting trees. He’s not at his desk; he’s out in the garden.”