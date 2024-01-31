Margot Robbie's appearance comes after The Academy left her out of the Best Actress' category

Margot Robbie breaks cover after 'Barbie' Oscars snub

Margot Robbie made her first public appearance after The Academy didn’t nominate her and Greta Gerwig in their respective categories.

The actress stepped out for a special screening and Q&A session hosted by the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, alongside Ryan Gosling and other Barbie co-stars Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt and Kate McKinnon.

The Australian actress rocked a Barbie t-shirt and bright pink heels for the night, and further accessorized it with jeans and a blazer.

Margot's attendance comes after she and Greta failed to land an Oscar nominee in the categories of Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

Ryan, who was nominated for his role as the Best Supporting Actor, slammed the Academy and said in a statement to PEOPLE, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

An insider also told Daily Mail that Ryan is “infuriated,” but won’t give up his nomination, “He is sticking by his statement and understands people are upset because he is upset as well, but he is not going to be swayed by what anyone is saying online.'

“In the chance he does win or if he performs I'm Just Ken, he will honor Margot and Greta in one way or another,” the tipster added.