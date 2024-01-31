 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'

Emma Stone dated Kieren Culkin in the year 2009, but she has remained friends with him ever since their split in 2010

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Photo: Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: Shes great
Photo: Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'

Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin spoke highly of the producer of his newest flick, A Real Pain.

Marking his presence at the Sundance Film Festival, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he heaved a sigh of relief when he was informed that Emma would be producing the movie, A Real Pain

Speaking to E! News, Kieren shared, “It's nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don't really know anybody.”

He simply added, "But in this case, going in, I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part's taken care of.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Succession star got candid about working with ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

Hailing the Poor Things hitmaker, Kieren remarked, “She’s great. She’s a really wonderful person.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kieren spoke openly to Rolling Stone about his ‘platonic’ relationship with Emma Stone in another recent interview. 

“To me, she’s just a really good friend of mine and my wife’s. She’s lovely and great,” the acting sensation disclosed to the publication before moving on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Emma and Kieren reportedly became enamoured with each other on the set of Paper Man, back in 2009, but broke up a year later in 2010. 

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery video
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family video
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle warned new book would bring negative publicity to her video
Meghan Markle warned new book would bring negative publicity to her
Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery
Queen Camilla resumes royal duties as King Charles recuperates from surgery
Prince William handing over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis to help Kate's recovery
Prince William handing over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis to help Kate's recovery
Margot Robbie breaks cover after 'Barbie' Oscars snub
Margot Robbie breaks cover after 'Barbie' Oscars snub
Prince Harry pal hits back at his claims in explosive memoir: ‘Disappointing' video
Prince Harry pal hits back at his claims in explosive memoir: ‘Disappointing'