Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'

Emma Stone dated Kieren Culkin in the year 2009, but she has remained friends with him ever since their split in 2010

Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin spoke highly of the producer of his newest flick, A Real Pain.

Marking his presence at the Sundance Film Festival, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he heaved a sigh of relief when he was informed that Emma would be producing the movie, A Real Pain.

Speaking to E! News, Kieren shared, “It's nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don't really know anybody.”

He simply added, "But in this case, going in, I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part's taken care of.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Succession star got candid about working with ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

Hailing the Poor Things hitmaker, Kieren remarked, “She’s great. She’s a really wonderful person.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kieren spoke openly to Rolling Stone about his ‘platonic’ relationship with Emma Stone in another recent interview.

“To me, she’s just a really good friend of mine and my wife’s. She’s lovely and great,” the acting sensation disclosed to the publication before moving on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Emma and Kieren reportedly became enamoured with each other on the set of Paper Man, back in 2009, but broke up a year later in 2010.