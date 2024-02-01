Austin Butler lets out crush name sans shyness

 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Melanie Walker

Austin Butler did not shy away when Drew Barrymore asked the actor about his crush - he swiftly replied: Topanga (played by Danielle Fishel) in Boy Meets World.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Elvis star was promoting the new Apple TV+ show Masters of Air.

"I think like Topanga on what was that show... Boy Meets World," the 32-year-old responded to the crush question.

Following the response, the host turned to his co-actor, Callum Turner. He shared that his first crush was Jessica Rabbit.

In the meantime, Drew asked the duo what type of affection communication they wanted to bring back.

"I think writing love letters, little notes," Austin noted. 

To which Callum agreed, "I was going to say love letters as well. I think writing to each other is a beautiful thing." 

