Travis Kelce recalls the ‘crazy ride’ that is his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks down first moment with Taylor Swift romance started

Travis Kelce has finally broken his silence over the very first time he and Taylor Swift first saw sparks fly.

The athlete weighed in on everything during an appearance at The Pat McFee Show on Wednesday.

During that conversation, he was quoted saying, “We had known each other for close to a month up to that point.”

Kelce also admitted that he “threw the ball in her court” and invited her to see him play.

But “It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue, 'Hey, come to the game,” he added.

For those unversed, Swift has since attended over 12 of his games, and referencing his feelings about it all, he told McFee, “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man.”

This also isn’t the first time Kelce has spoken out about his relationship with Swift, prior to this he admitted to New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce “If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”