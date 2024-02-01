Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attended North West's dinner party

Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian sans Bianca Censori

A rare moment came when cameras caught Kanye West and Kim Kardashian together at North West's dinner party with no sign of Bianca Censori.



The reunion was arranged in California on Tuesday, where the estranged exes arrived separately at Nobu Malibu, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, at the party, their eldest daughter and her friend circle sported oversized long-sleeved shirts with Ye's album Vultures plastered over them.

The meet-up comes after the Donda hitmaker's meltdown with paparazzi posing questions about his alleged control of the Yeezy designer.

"Don't come after me with your **. I'm a person, bro. You're recording. Don't come ask me that *** I'm a person," the Chicago rapper barked.

He continued, "You wasn't asking me * when I couldn't see my kids and now only have visitation and don't have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?"