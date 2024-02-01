 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Usher sets the record straight on Beyoncé 'nanny' rumour

Usher is clarifying the viral rumour that claimied he was the nanny of Beyoncé.

In a chat with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube, the R&B singer shared the title did not reflect the reality. Instead, he said he was like a "chaperone."

"Daryl Simmons had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny's Child became Destiny's Child," the OMG crooner said.

He continued, "I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over 'cause I was like the, you know, the authority 'cause I guess I was the teenager at the time."

Rubbishing the rumour, Usher said, "[I was] making certain that they didn't, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time."

Besides Beyoncé, Usher boasted close ties with her megastar husband, JAY-Z.

