Prince Harry's ex-pal threatens to release bombshell letter

Prince Harry has been handed a grave warning by a former friend

Prince Harry has been handed a grave warning by a former friend, who is threatening to publish a ‘damning letter’ if the Duke of Sussex doesn’t stop ‘victimising’ himself.



Talking to Mirror UK, an old polo pal of Prince Harry who uses the alias Edward Charles Featherstone, blasted the Duke over the revelations made in his 2023 memoir Spare, and urged him to ‘get over himself’.

Branding Harry’s book ‘disappointing’ because it describes him as “being the victim when he's the furthest thing from a victim,” Featherstone, the author of The Rude Chronicles, added that Prince Harry is now ‘nothing like the man I met’.

He then went on to reveal the existence of a letter that he’s written that could put Harry in hot waters in an effort to get him to change back to his old self.

“I've written a letter to him which at some stage I will publish,” Featherstone revealed, added, “It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate.”

The author even mentioned that the letter was first included in his book, but later removed after he decided that ‘it’s something for the future’.

Featherstone then warned Harry that he might even get the letter published in LA Times, saying, “Whether I do it low key on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen. But at some point, I will probably publish that letter.”