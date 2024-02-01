Demi Moore opens up on 'diminishing' impact of ‘Brat Pack' moniker

Brat Pack referred to a group of actors including Demi Moore who appeared in several '80s movies together

Brat Pack referred to a group of actors including Demi Moore who appeared in several '80s movies together

Demi Moore opened up about the upcoming documentary on the Brat Pack, reflecting on how it influenced each of the stars in the show.

Brat Pack is a term coined for a group of actors who starred together in several coming of age movies in the ‘80s, including The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire.

Along with Demi, the group included Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Mare Winningham and Andie MacDowell.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Demi recently reflected on how the moniker ‘brats’ made the actors feel.

Stephen asked: “What do you think of when you look back at those years when you guys were first starting out, kind of lumped together as a unit?”

Demi replied: “I mean, you know at that time there weren't really ...it was very new to be doing stories about young people. ...I don't think any of us really loved the moniker of being called brats. Because it kind of diminished our sense of being professionals.”

“Which is what the documentary is about,” she noted.

The documentary is based on y Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy's book Brat: An '80s Story.

Demi went on to say: “This documentary is an exploration of what and how that affected each of us. Like, Rob, it just rolled off his back. He's good that way.”

“But for Andrew, it really affected him and things and choices he made,” the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress added.