Thursday, February 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

'Damsel''s director reveals rare details about Millie Bobby Brown's role

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo dishes details about the disadvantages of filming in caves

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Photo: 'Damsel'’s director reveals rare details about Millie Bobby Brown's role

Damsel’s director weighed in on the obstacles Milli Bobby Brown had to deal with while playing the titular role of Princess Elordi in Netflix’s fantasy movie.

As fans will know, Millie’s upcoming movie is helmed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and is slated to be released on 8th March 2024.

In an interview published on Thursday, the filmmaker talked about the shortcomings of shooting in a dark environment.

Speaking to Total Film, Juan said, "The caves were a huge problem in terms of light, and in terms of design, because you’re dealing with an environment that’s really tight and dark."

The director went on to explain, "It's not always easy to shoot that kind of stuff, but it's a much bigger challenge for Millie to go through almost half of the movie in such a difficult environment.”

“You're dealing with rocks, hard surfaces, cramped ceilings, fire, water, darkness,” he added.

Juan also admitted, "If you want to be realistic, which was the goal, you have to really believe it. And that kind of realism implies toughness."

However, he confessed that Millie Bobby Brown was able to pull off this ‘tough’ character with an “exceptional” brilliance.

The Netflix movie’s director even remarked about Millie’s acting, “She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain," after which he concluded the chat. 

