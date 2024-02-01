The former USA president previously claimed that he had a much larger fan following than that of Travis Kelce's 'Tay'

Photo: Taylor Swift's new popular critic mocked by Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly had a lot of banter with Donald Trump for having a fan following less than Taylor Swift.

As per the latest findings of Rolling Stone, the show host teased the former President of the United States of America that his number of supporters is incomparable to that of the Eras Tour hitmaker.

On the most recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the American host reportedly gave a new name to Donald Trump and called him “Don-ye West”, which is similar to the name of controversial rapper, Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Hailing the lady love of Travis Kelce, Jimmy observed, “If Taylor Swift told her fans to storm the capital on January 6th they would have succeeded. They would be running the country right now.”

The host then continued to poke fun at the politician by relating him to a cartoon character with the same first name.

He observed, “The truth is you’re not even the most popular Donald — there’s still a cartoon duck with a speech impediment and no pants on” after which he reminded Donald Trump of his comparatively meager fame.

“Can you imagine Trump selling out stadiums in Tokyo?” he asked rhetorically before granting his final hilarious remarks, “To be fair, in the last three years about 500 of his fans have been committed to jail.”

Earlier, Donald Trump reportedly claimed that he was more famous than the Grammy-winning singing sensation.