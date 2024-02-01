Harry Styles, Taylor Russel have 'something special' going on, pals say

 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Samuel Moore

Harry Style's friends claim that there is something 'special' between Harry and his new girlfriend, Taylor Russel

Thursday, February 01, 2024

As Harry Styles marked his 30th birthday on 1st February 2024, his friends lifted the lid from his ‘low-key’ relationship with Taylor Russel.

As fans will know, the heartthrob of the boy band, One Direction, Harry, has had a long list of high-profile relationships that includes the names of Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde.

Nonetheless, Harry’s friends have talked to Daily Mail about how the As it Was crooner behaves differently with Taylor Russell from what he did with his earlier girlfriends.

A friend close to the couple told the outlet, “Harry has had a lot of girlfriends over the years but with Taylor it all seems a little bit different.”

The insider went on to address, “There's no starry behaviour, they just love living like a normal couple.”

Touching on the low-profile romance of the celebrity couple, Harry’s friend also stated, “She's famous without the massive entourage or drama,” after which they signed off from the conversation.

For those unversed, Harry Styles and Taylor Russel sparked romance rumours in June 2023 after which they have been sighted together numerous times. 

