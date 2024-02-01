Harry Styles's friends are reportedly urging him to tie the knot with girlfriend, Taylor Russel

Photos: Harry Styles eager to have babies with Taylor Russel?

Harry Styles’s friends are reportedly trying to convince the singer to wed Taylor Russel as soon as possible.

As fans will know, the former member of One Direction, Harry Styles, who turned 30 on Thursday, is dating the Canadian model, Taylor Russel.

According to the latest report of Daily Mail, a close pal of Harry Styles revealed that there is a 'sparkling compatibility' between Harry and Taylor.

“Harry has had a lot of girlfriends over the years but with Taylor it all seems a little bit different,” the insider disclosed.

Harry’s friend went on to explain, “There's no starry behaviour, they just love living like a normal couple,” before noting, “She's famous without the massive entourage or drama.”

The publication also reported that as Harry commemorated his 30th birthday, friends believe that it is high time for him to plan a family.

“We just want him to settle down, get married and have babies,” the doting friend concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after an insider told The Sun, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

For those unversed, Harry sparked romance rumours with Taylor following the pair’s joint visit to an art gallery in London in June 2023.