Netflix teases audience with flirtatious sparks between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in new teaser

Netflix shares first clip of Bridgerton season 3

Netflix just dropped a sneak peak in to the elegant historical romance, Bridgerton and the 'gentle readers' are thrilled beyond control.

The audience have enjoyed a fake dating narrative between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke. They also adored an enemies to lovers plot in the 2nd season and now it’s time to swoon over friends-to-lovers trope with their beloved characters as Netflix just dropped a sneak peek into the highly anticipated drama teasing fans about the growing chemistry between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).



The short clip features the duo in Bridgerton sitting room looking at each other as Penelope complements Collin’s eyes as ‘most remarkable shade of blue’ before the pair breaks eye contact in an awkward tension and Penelope continues “I might say something like that if you were a suitor”.





The audience is eager to observe Penelope and Colin in a different light in the upcoming season of historical drama slated for release on 16 May, 2024.