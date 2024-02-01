Taylor Swift gets Donna Kelce's ring as gift in ‘sweet moment'

Taylor Swift recently sported jewelry Travis Kelce's mom Donna gifted her

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce’s mom had a “really sweet moment” during the Cheifs’ match on sunday.

Taylor was seen wearing a ring inspired by Travis’ jersey, while Donna Kelce wore similar earrings. Now, Kansas City designer Emily Bordner has revealed that the ring the Maroon hitmaker sported was a gift from Donna.

“That’s our theory,” said the EB & Co. founder and creative director.

Bordner told Page Six, “Pretty early in the season, we had one of our wholesalers tell us that Donna came into their store and tried to buy a pair of our earrings, but they were sold out.”

The jewelry brand then sent Donna their Kelce themed pieces throughout the football season, many of which she wore to the matches.

She added: “We know that she loves supporting her boys any way she can, so we ended up sending her any new Kelce stuff we developed. We sent her [around] three rings, just a cluster of pieces that were Kelce-themed … and we were hoping she would share them.”

“Donna was wearing the [jersey-inspired] earrings, which just feels really special … it’s just a really sweet moment between the two of them. They’re both wearing something to support Kelce,” Bordner said.

She added: “And like, if I wanted to win over the mom of someone I was dating, I would wear what they gifted me!”

When Taylor and Donna sported their jewelry pieces during the big game, the brand was bombarded by orders from fans who wanted the same jewelry as the 34-year-old pop star.

“It’s just total chaos in the best way. We’re so happy that she’s supporting all these local businesses; it’s made such a big difference,” Bordner noted.