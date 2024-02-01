Britney Spears's ex Justin Timberlake is reportedly living a happy life with 'supportive' wife Jessica Biel

Photo: Justin Timberlake shares a 'dreamy' life with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are seemingly made for each other.

As fans will know, the Selfish crooner, who previously dated Britney Spears, shares a brood of two, Silas and Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel.

Recently, an insider close to the 43-year-old singer gave a sneak peak into the celebrity duo’s private life.

Speaking of Jessica and Justin, the insider disclosed, “They are great together.”

The source further explained the duo has maintained a low-key life in Montana in order to raise their kids and has “been fortunate to spend a lot of family time together in the past few years.”

“It’s been very special. Work has come second while they’ve raised their boys,” the source added about their life without much spotlight.

It was also unveiled to the outlet that Justin and Jessica share a very healthy and supportive relationship.

The insider even weighed in on Justin’s upcoming album and said, “He’s been super into it,” before noting, “Jess has been supportive.”

“She loves his new music. She finds him very talented,” he added.

Shedding light on the motivation behind Justin’s musical comeback, the insider told the publication, “Justin just had this urge to create again,” after which he signed off.