Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send clear ‘anti-royal' signal to palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent clear signals to royals, per an expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but one expert says their recent actions have clearly signaled that they’re fueling “anti-royalty” views.

Harry and Meghan recently attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, following an invitation from Paramount boss. The couple were also photographed posing with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his cabinet members, who are openly anti-monarchy.

Royal expert Sarah Vine took to her column in the Daily Mail, writing, "By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace.”

She continued: "It appears to me that they intend to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole. I hope that I am wrong."

She suggested that the Sussexes are "helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere."

She added: "The late Queen, who loved the Commonwealth and used her position to foster forgiveness and understanding, would be heartbroken.”

Vine concluded by suggesting King Charles to strip Harry and Meghan from all of their royal titles. "As for King Charles, I can see only one course of action: he should give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles."