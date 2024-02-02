Kate Middleton recently underwent abdominal surgery following which she spent 13 days in hospital

Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery

Kate Middleton may choose to reveal more details about her “planned abdominal surgery” as she continues to recover at home post-operation.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, spent almost two weeks at the London Clinic after undergoing the surgery and recently got back home in Windsor to her husband, Prince William and kids.

While the Kensington Palace released a brief statement over her health scare, it lacked major details about what kind of surgery did Kate had.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton returns home to major surprise by George, Charlotte, Louis

However, a source told Us Weekly that Kate "may disclose more information" in due time, adding, "Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work."

They also revealed how Princes George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been specially ‘hands on’ since their mother returned home.

“They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favourite snacks,” the source revealed.

They suggested that Kate and the kids will be making up for lost time in the coming months, as the Princess takes a break from her royal duties owing to her health struggles.